The Apple Watch Series 10 is cheaper than ever

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The well-regarded Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale via Amazon for $329, which is a discount of $70. This is a record-low price for the company's smartwatch, tying a deal found on Black Friday.

This model actually topped our list of the best smartwatches, as we said it "does everything right that the Series 9 did" while adding "small but useful features." These include a bigger screen that's easier to see from different angles and an overall thinner form factor. The large display comes in handy, particularly when looking for road names on Maps and adjusting settings.

We heaped praise on Apple's smartwatch in our official review, calling out the improved battery life, enhanced tracking metrics and newly-designed speakers. The Series 10 also keeps an eye on sleep apnea metrics, which is pretty cool. It's still the best smartwatch around for iPhone owners, and a decent option for everyone else.

On the downside, this is an extremely iterative improvement when compared to the Series 9. There's nothing game-changing here, though all of the design tweaks are appreciated. If you currently own a Series 9, you may want to wait until the announcement of the Series 11. Past as prologue, this is likely to happen sometime in September.

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