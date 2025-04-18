The Apple Watch Series 10 returns to a record low of $299 at Amazon and Best Buy

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If you've been thinking about upgrading your old Apple Watch, or you're keen on picking one up for the first time, take note: The Apple Watch Series 10 is back down to $299 in a few colorways at Amazon and Best Buy. We've seen this deal a few times in recent months; nevertheless, it matches the wearable's lowest price to date.

This price applies to the 42mm GPS version, but the GPS + cellular model is also on sale for $110 off, bringing it down to $389 in a handful of color options. If you want something larger, meanwhile, the 46mm GPS model is $100 off Apple's list price and down to a low of $329 as well. Considering the Apple Watch is usually only updated once a year alongside the iPhone in September, these are decent deals to snag now while the Series 10 will remain the flagship smartwatch in Apple's lineup for a few more months.

Apple Apple Watch Series 10 $299.00 $399.00 The best overall smartwatch has dropped back to a record low price. The Apple Watch Series 10 is available for $299. See at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 is our pick for the best smartwatch overall, though note that you'll need a compatible iPhone to use it. We gave the wearable a score of 90 in our review.

Admittedly, this is a relatively iterative upgrade. If you have an Apple Watch Series 8 or 9, the upgrade is probably not worth it. But if you're an Apple Watch newcomer or you're upgrading from an older model, this is generally the one to go for.

The Series 10 has a larger screen than its predecessor, which makes it easier to see notifications and such. The thinner frame looks nicer too. However, while the Apple Watch Series 10 is great for fitness and wellness tracking, it's a bit disappointing that the device lacks the blood oxygen feature seen in earlier models (though Apple had little choice but to nix that here).

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.