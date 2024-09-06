The Apple Watch Ultra 2 drops below its Prime Day price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s down to $689 — much cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day in July.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is cheaper than we’ve ever seen it before, dropping well below the Prime Day price. The company’s premium smartwatch is available via Amazon for $689, which is a savings of $110.

This is Apple’s latest and greatest (for now) ultra-premium smartwatch. It boasts the company’s Double Tap feature, which lets users pinch quickly in mid-air to bring up the home screen and make adjustments.

The high-end watch is geared toward serious athletes and others with specialized fitness-tracking needs, so the sensors are on point and the exterior is incredibly durable. It still features the same 49-millimeter form factor as the original, so it's not too chonky. The screen is much brighter than the OG Ultra, up to 3,000 nits. This should make it easier to read in low light conditions, which is another boon for extreme athletes who do early morning training sessions.

As for power, the smartwatch includes Apple’s new S9 chip, which allows for the aforementioned Double Tap gestural controls and upgraded Siri functionality. The battery can last up to 72 hours on a single charge, so long as it’s in low power mode. Otherwise, it’ll brick out after around 36 hours.

This is a whole lot of smartwatch. Not only is it double the price of the Apple Watch 9, but it's chock full of features that most people don’t need. This is a machine for serious fitness enthusiasts or those who go off the grid for long periods of time. With that being said, today’s sale makes this thing pretty darn attractive for the rest of us.

