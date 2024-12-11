The Backbone One mobile controller is back on sale for $69

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Your phone is a gateway to an increasingly large swathe of gaming options. However, using a touchscreen to control a game, especially one that requires precise inputs, isn't for everyone. So a dedicated physical controller may be a more optimal solution. One of the best mobile game controllers is the Backbone One, which is back on sale. The second-gen USB-C PlayStation Edition has dropped down to $69, while the black model is a dollar more. As such, you can save $31, but to see the lower price on Amazon, you'll need to add the controller to your cart.

Backbone added iPhone support to the USB-C model around the time of the iPhone 15 announcement. That was the first iPhone lineup with a USB-C connector after Apple shifted away from the Lightning port.

Backbone Backbone One (USB-C, second-gen) $69 $100 One of the best mobile gaming controllers is back on sale just ahead of the holidays. The Backbone One can be yours for $69, or $31 off the regular price. See at Amazon

Along with native App Store and Play Store titles — such as those included with Apple Arcade and Netflix subscriptions — the Backbone One is compatible with cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna and GeForce Now. It also works with remote play apps for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The Backbone One doesn't require a dedicated power supply as it runs on your phone's battery. Since it hooks into the USB-C port, there's minimal latency. Passthrough charging and a 3.5mm jack for your headset are available too.

Backbone designed the device with help from the team behind the Xbox 360 controller. The company says the One features responsive triggers, tactile buttons and clickable thumbsticks. It was also created with ergonomics in mind.

The controller comes with a trial of the Backbone+ subscription. One of the main perks is that you can use it to play games on any compatible device with a USB-C port, such as an iPad, Mac or PC. Other features include screen recording and game recommendations. However, you don't need to be a member to use the Backbone One as a games controller.

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