The Beats Solo 4 headphones drop to $100 for Black Friday

Thanksgiving is just a week away and Black Friday deals are already coming in hot. Take Beats, which is leaning into the sale season with discounts on a range of its products across Amazon. There are a few great deals, including a 50 percent drop on the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones bringing them to $100 from $200.

The Beats Solo 4 headphones came out in April and received a 79 in our review. They're a solid item, especially for 50 percent off, and offer features like over 50 hours of battery life. They also have solid sound quality and clarity, especially with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. However, they aren't the most comfortable of headphones on the market (especially for big heads) and don't have automatic pausing.

The overall sale includes the Beats Pill, a portable bluetooth speaker, that's also down to $100, from $150 — a 33 percent discount. The Pill can wirelessly connect to your Android or Apple device or to a laptop through a USB-C cable. It also holds 24 hours of battery and can charge your phone and other devices through that USB-C cable. Plus, it has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating so it's shouldn't have issues if you use it outside.

