The Beats Studio Pro headphones are back on sale for $180

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There's a reason I didn't pick up my first pair of over-ear headphones until last year: they're expensive. But, that's where nice sales come in handy. And, there's a very nice sale going on right now, with the Beats Studio Pro down to $180 from $350 — a 49 percent discount. It's not as low as Black Friday's $160 deal, but the sale is available on every model except the Earth color.

The Beats Studio Pro came out in mid-2023 and got an 81 in our review. We were impressed with its improved sound quality over its predecessor, good transparency mode and solid voice performance. However, they're not the most comfortable option and don't have automatic pausing.

Beats Beats Studio Pro Get the headphones now for 49 percent off. See at Amazon

If you want over-ear headphones for even less money then check out the Beats Solo 4. They're currently half off at $100 from $200. We gave them a 79 in our review, as they offer a boost in sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life (10 more than the Beats Studio Pro). But, they're also not the comfiest fit and again don't offer automatic pausing.

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