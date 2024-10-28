The Beats Studio Pro headphones are back on sale for 51 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

I only hopped on the headphone trend earlier this year after being a forever earbud devotee, and they're truly life changing. They're so expensive, though, so a sale — especially a big one — can make all the difference. Right now, the Beats Studio Pro are just $169, down from $350 — a 51 percent discount. This all-time low price is available in Black, Sandstone, Deep Brown and Navy, though every other colorway but one is close at 46 percent off.

We gave the Beats Studio Pro an 81 when they came out last year, thanks to improved sound quality and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. It offers "near-zero" distortion, even at the highest volumes, which provides it with an 80 percent improvement from the Studio 3. That heavy bass that Beats was once known for is long gone here, only appearing when a track actually calls for it. The headphones also have transparency mode and new USB-C EQ modes: Signature, Conversation and Entertainment. Plus, they have up to 40 hours of battery life.

There are some drawbacks worth mentioning when discussing the Beats Studio Pro. They are not the most comfortable headphones on the market, so you might not want to wear them for extended periods of time. They also have no automatic pausing or multipoint connectivity for iOS.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.