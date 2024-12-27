The Beats Studio Pro headphones are half off right now

Beats updated its high-end flagship wireless headphones last year, bringing a slew of upgrades over the Studio 3 Wireless, the model it replaced. The Beats Studio Pro has better sound, active noise cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio and more. But at $350, it didn’t necessarily stand out among stiff competition from Sony and Bose. Well, today at Amazon, the premium headphones have a new draw that those rivals don’t: They’re on sale for a mere $170. That’s 51 percent off and only $10 more than the record low.

Although the Beats Studio Pro doesn’t look starkly different from the Studio 3 Wireless it replaced, it adds subtle aesthetic touches like new colors, a tone-on-tone finish and UltraPlush memory foam (wrapped in leather) earpads. Of course, you still get the brand’s iconic lower-case “b” logo on each earpiece.

But the biggest changes are on the inside. Using Beats’ second-gen audio chip and new 40mm drivers with a two-layer diaphragm, micro vents and acoustic mesh, they have improved clarity and a more balanced profile than the Studio 3 Wireless. Although Beats was once known for overpowering bass at the expense of mids, highs and clarity, that’s no longer the case. Engadget’s audio guru, Billy Steele, found that the cans produced even-handed tuning and attention to precision once unheard of in the brand’s pre-Apple days.

The Studio Pro also has Spatial Audio, familiar to anyone who’s used Apple’s recent AirPods. (Bose also added its equivalent in its Ultra line.) The technology simulates 64 speakers around you, creating a more distinct separation between instruments and voices. You can choose between head-tracked and fixed modes, too. However, the digital trickery’s effectiveness can vary depending on the track, ranging from breathing new life into old tracks to hardly providing a noticeable difference in some other genres.

The headphones also let you listen to high-resolution and lossless music via USB-C wired listening — up to 24-bit / 48kHz. They also have a transparency mode, up to 40 hours of listening with ANC off (or around 24 hours with ANC or transparency mode on) and a fast-fuel feature that gives you four hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge.

If ANC isn’t your priority, you may want to look at the cheaper Beats Solo 4, also on sale. Offering better sound quality and longer battery life over the Solo 3, this 2024 model is on sale at Amazon for $100 — half off.

