The Beats Studio Pro headphones are more than half off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has momentarily taken over the internet, offering deals on just about everything. For instance, the well-regarded Beats Studio Pro headphones have dropped to $170 , which is a discount of more than 50 percent. That’s a record low price.

This is the latest version of these headphones, which were originally released last year. We heaped a whole lot of praise on these cans in our official review , calling out the impressive sound profile. These headphones sound great, especially when compared to previous iterations. This is due to new 40mm drivers and an advanced two-layer diaphragm.

We also enjoyed the robust transparency mode and Spatial Audio features, which include dynamic head tracking. They also feature USB-C connectivity for wired use, hands-free Siri, one-touch pairing, Find My compatibility and a bunch of other iOS bells and whistles. Remember, Beats is an Apple company.

There’s no automatic pausing, which is something of an oversight. These aren’t the most comfortable over-ear headphones, which has become a Beats hallmark. Also, we bristled at the original asking price, but that complaint has faded with today’s sale.

Amazon is also selling the Beats Solo 4 headphones for half off . They typically cost $200, but today will set you back just $100. These boast the iconic matte-finish design.

