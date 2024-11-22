Advertisement
The best Black Friday SSD deals from Samsung, WD, Crucial and others

There are already Black Friday deals on several portable drives, microSD cards and other storage gadgets we like, too.

jeff dunn
Senior Reporter, Buying Advice
While Black Friday itself may be a week away, many retailers have already kicked off their official holiday sales. That means it’s a better time than usual to be in the market for new storage gear. If you have a PC, tablet, gaming handheld or any other device in need of a boost, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday SSD and storage deals we could find below.

Before you dive in, keep in mind that storage prices have generally trended upwards in the past year, so many of the discounts below aren’t quite all-time lows. Still, some are, and each is at least the best price we’ve seen in several months. We’ll update this post as prices change and more discounts pop up over the next week.

The Crucial X9 Pro portable against a red background.
The Crucial X9 Pro. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)
The Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD card.
The Kingston Canvas Go Plus. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

  • Kingston Canvas Go Plus (128GB) microSD card for $11 at B&H ($6 off): We call the Canvas Go Plus a strong choice in our guide to the best microSD cards. Its sequential write speeds aren't the best, so it’s not great for recording video or downloading lots of media, but it’s close enough to our top pick otherwise. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 128GB version.

  • Samsung Evo Select (2024) (256GB) microSD card for $18 at Amazon ($4 off): The Evo Select is our favorite microSD card in the budget bracket. Its mediocre write speeds make it less-than-ideal in a camera, but it should yield few complaints for most people just looking to add space to a Nintendo Switch or Fire tablet on the cheap. We’ve seen the last-gen version of the card sell for less, but this is a new low for the “new generation” 256GB model, which brings the sequential reads more in line with the higher-tier Samsung Pro Plus. Also at B&H and Samsung.

  • Lexar Professional 1066x (1TB) microSD card for $70 at Amazon ($19 off): It’s not a formal pick in our guide, but the Lexar Professional 1066x is a perfectly serviceable card for most storage needs that’s worth considering when it’s on sale. This is a new low for the 1TB variant.

  • SanDisk Ultra (1.5TB) microSD card for $89 at Amazon ($21 off): The Ultra is slower than the cards we recommend in our buying guide, particularly when it comes to write speeds, so you won’t want to stress it too hard with large file transfers. But if you don’t really care about raw performance and want a huge chunk of space for as little cash as possible, it should be fine enough. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the 1.5TB model’s lowest-ever price. Also at SanDisk and B&H.

The WD Black C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card slotted into the back of a white Xbox Series S console, with its cover off to the side on a black desk.
The WD Black C50. (WD)

  • Crucial P310 (1TB) M.2 2230 SSD for $70 at Amazon ($102 off): The P310 is a small-size SSD you can slot into compact devices like the Steam Deck or Microsoft’s Surface notebooks. It uses cheaper QLC memory, not the faster and more durable TLC, but other reviews suggest that it still performs well for what it is. This is a new low for the 1TB model. The 2TB version is down to its best price yet at $140 as well. Also at Crucial and B&H.

  • WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox (1TB) for $99 at Amazon ($59 off): It’s aggravating, but the only way to fully increase the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card. Only two of those currently exist, but the C50 is one, and this discount drops the 1TB model to a new low. It’s normally sold for roughly $40 more in recent months. Is this still expensive compared to many SSDs with the same capacity? Sure. But any extra savings should be welcome. Also at Best Buy. A 512GB model is a couple bucks above its all-time low at $68 as well.

  • Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S (2TB) for $200 at Amazon ($160 off): Seagate makes the other official storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X/S. This discount isn’t the best we’ve ever seen, and it’s been live for most of the month, but it’s still about $30 to $50 below the 2TB model’s typical street price. There’s little performance difference between this and the C50, so which is best merely comes down to how much space you need and whatever one costs less.

