The best Black Friday SSD deals from Samsung, WD, Crucial and others
There are already Black Friday deals on several portable drives, microSD cards and other storage gadgets we like, too.
While itself may be a week away, many retailers have already kicked off their official holiday sales. That means it’s a better time than usual to be in the market for new storage gear. If you have a PC, tablet, or any other device in need of a boost, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday SSD and storage deals we could find below.
Before you dive in, keep in mind that storage prices have generally trended upwards in the past year, so many of the discounts below aren’t quite all-time lows. Still, some are, and each is at least the best price we’ve seen in several months. We’ll update this post as prices change and more discounts pop up over the next week.
: The speedy WD Black SN850X is the top PCIe 4.0 drive in our guide to the , so it’s a fine “default” choice for gaming or general use. This is far from the 2TB model’s best-ever price, but it’s the largest discount we’ve seen in 2024. Also at . If you’re buying for a PS5, a is on sale for $9 more. And if you need (tons) more space, the is down to a new low of $550.
: Most people don’t need to pay extra for a superfast PCIe 5.0 drive like the T705, but if you want the absolute best — and you have a compatible motherboard — its raw performance is almost unmatched. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the 1TB model with a heatsink. Also at . If you already have a compatible heatsink, the is available for $10 less, which is another all-time low.
: If you’re looking to upgrade an older system, the Crucial P3 is the PCIe 3.0 pick in our SSD buying guide. This deal is well off the 2TB version’s all-time low — it sat in the $75 range this time last year — but it’s the best price we could find since February. Also at , and others.
: The Crucial X9 Pro is our pick for the , offering dependable performance for most everyday tasks in a rugged and compact design. The 1TB version fell as low as $60 last year, but this is the largest discount we’ve seen in 2024. It’s a similar situation for the , which is down to $120. Also at , and .
: The Kingston XS1000 is the runner up in our portable SSD guide. It performs similarly to the X9 Pro across the board, but it’s not water-resistant, it doesn’t come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and it gets a little toastier with extended use. Still, it’s a great value. This deal comes within a dollar of the 1TB model’s all-time low. Also at . If you need something roomier, the is about $18 off its usual street price at $102.
: The X10 Pro is essentially a faster version of our favorite portable SSD, though you’ll only see the difference if you have a device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds. This deal beats the 1TB drive’s previous low by a buck. Also at , and .
: The ultracompact Fit Plus is the thumb drive we recommend in our SSD buying guide. It’s not crazy fast, but it’ll do the job for the basics, and it’s small enough to fit on a keychain. While not an all-time low, this modest discount brings the 256GB variant down to its lowest price since January. Also at .
: We call the Canvas Go Plus a strong choice in our guide to the best microSD cards. Its sequential write speeds aren't the best, so it’s not great for recording video or downloading lots of media, but it’s close enough to our top pick otherwise. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 128GB version.
: The Evo Select is our favorite microSD card in the budget bracket. Its mediocre write speeds make it less-than-ideal in a camera, but it should yield few complaints for most people just looking to add space to a Nintendo Switch or Fire tablet on the cheap. We’ve seen the of the card sell for less, but this is a new low for the “new generation” 256GB model, which brings the sequential reads more in line with the higher-tier Samsung Pro Plus. Also at and .
: It’s not a formal pick in our guide, but the Lexar Professional 1066x is a perfectly serviceable card for most storage needs that’s worth considering when it’s on sale. This is a new low for the 1TB variant.
: The Ultra is slower than the cards we recommend in our buying guide, particularly when it comes to write speeds, so you won’t want to stress it too hard with large file transfers. But if you don’t really care about raw performance and want a huge chunk of space for as little cash as possible, it should be fine enough. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the 1.5TB model’s lowest-ever price. Also at SanDisk and B&H.
: The P310 is a small-size SSD you can slot into compact devices like the or Microsoft’s Surface notebooks. It uses cheaper QLC memory, not the faster and more durable TLC, but that it still performs well for what it is. This is a new low for the 1TB model. The is down to its best price yet at $140 as well. Also at and .
: It’s aggravating, but the only way to the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card. Only two of those currently exist, but the C50 is one, and this discount drops the 1TB model to a new low. It’s normally sold for roughly $40 more in recent months. Is this still expensive compared to many SSDs with the same capacity? Sure. But any extra savings should be welcome. Also at . A is a couple bucks above its all-time low at $68 as well.
: Seagate makes the other official storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X/S. This discount isn’t the best we’ve ever seen, and it’s been live for most of the month, but it’s still about $30 to $50 below the 2TB model’s typical street price. There’s little performance difference between this and the C50, so which is best merely comes down to how much space you need and whatever one costs less.
