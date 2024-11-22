The best Black Friday SSD deals from Samsung, WD, Crucial and others

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

While Black Friday itself may be a week away, many retailers have already kicked off their official holiday sales. That means it’s a better time than usual to be in the market for new storage gear. If you have a PC, tablet, gaming handheld or any other device in need of a boost, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday SSD and storage deals we could find below.

Before you dive in, keep in mind that storage prices have generally trended upwards in the past year, so many of the discounts below aren’t quite all-time lows. Still, some are, and each is at least the best price we’ve seen in several months. We’ll update this post as prices change and more discounts pop up over the next week.

The Crucial X9 Pro. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The Kingston Canvas Go Plus. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The WD Black C50. (WD)

