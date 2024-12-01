The best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals you can still get from Shark, iRobot, Dyson and more

Cyber Monday vacuum deals include hundreds of dollars off some of our favorite machines.

By Valentina Palladino
Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals Engadget

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Robot vacuums can help automate a chore you may loathe doing yourself. And even if you don't mind vacuuming regularly, it's undeniable that it takes time out of your day that you could be using for other things. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period is a great time to look for one of these smart home gadgets because you can often find them for hundreds of dollars off their usual prices — this year is no different. We've seen steep discounts on many of our favorite robot vacuum cleaners, as well as some cordless vacuums too. These are the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals you can still get in the final hours of the sale.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

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