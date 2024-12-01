The best Cyber Monday SSD deals for 2024: Save on storage gear from Samsung, WD, Crucial and others
Several microSD cards and portable drives are still heavily discounted as well.
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We're rounding the corner on Cyber Monday, but a number of SSDs, portable drives, microSD cards and other storage devices we recommend are still available at lower prices than usual. To help you separate the junk from the discounts worth your time, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday storage deals we could find below.
Before you dig in, note that storage prices have generally trended upwards over the past year, so many of the deals we highlight below aren't quite all-time lows. That said, all of them are at least lower than they've been in several months.
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WD Black SN850X (2TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD for $125 at SanDisk ($35 off MSRP): The speedy SN850X is the top PCIe 4.0 drive in our guide to the best SSDs, so it's a fine "default" choice for gaming or general use. This is far from the 2TB model's best-ever price, but it's the largest discount we've seen in 2024. If you're buying for a PS5, a version with a heatsink is on sale for $9 more. And if you need (tons) more space, the 8TB variant is down to a new low of $550. Also at Amazon, B&H and Adorama, though stock may be spotty.
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Crucial T705 (1TB) PCIe 5.0 SSD with heatsink for $130 at Amazon ($136 off): Most people don't need to pay extra for a superfast PCIe 5.0 drive like the T705, but if you want the absolute best — and you have a compatible motherboard — its raw performance is almost unmatched. This is the lowest price we've tracked for the 1TB model with a heatsink. If you already have a compatible heatsink, the standard version is available for a low of $120, albeit with shipping delays as of this writing. Also at B&H and Adorama.
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Crucial P3 (2TB) PCIe 3.0 SSD for $104 at Amazon ($26 off): If you're looking to upgrade an older system, the Crucial P3 is the PCIe 3.0 pick in our SSD buying guide. This deal is well off the 2TB version's all-time low — it sat in the $75 range this time last year — but it's the best price we could find since February. Also at B&H, Crucial and Adorama.
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Crucial X9 Pro (1TB) portable SSD for $80 at Amazon ($21 off): The Crucial X9 Pro is our pick for the best portable SSD, offering dependable performance for most everyday tasks in a rugged, compact design. The 1TB version fell as low as $60 last year, but this is the largest discount we've seen in 2024. It's a similar situation for the 2TB model, which is down to $120. Also at B&H, Best Buy and Newegg.
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Kingston XS1000 (1TB) portable SSD for $64 at B&H ($21 off): The Kingston XS1000 is the runner up in our portable SSD guide. It performs similarly to the X9 Pro across the board, but it's not water-resistant, it doesn't come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and it gets a little toastier with extended use. Still, it's a great value. This deal comes within a dollar of the 1TB model's all-time low. If you want something roomier, the 2TB version is about $18 off its usual street price at $102. Also at Kingston.
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Crucial X10 Pro (1TB) portable SSD for $91 at Amazon ($59 off): The X10 Pro is essentially a faster version of our favorite portable SSD, though you'll only see the difference if you have a device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds. This deal beats the 1TB drive's previous low by a buck. Also at B&H and Adorama.
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Samsung Fit Plus (256GB) USB flash drive for $19 at Amazon ($6 off): The ultracompact Fit Plus is the thumb drive we recommend in our SSD buying guide. It's not crazy fast, but it'll do the job for the basics, and it's small enough to fit on a keychain. While not an all-time low, this modest discount brings the 256GB variant down to its lowest price since January. Also at B&H.
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Samsung Evo Select (2024) (256GB) microSD card for $18 at Amazon ($4 off): The Evo Select is our favorite microSD card in the budget bracket. Its mediocre write speeds make it less-than-ideal in a camera, but it should yield few complaints for most people just looking to add space to a Nintendo Switch or Android tablet on the cheap. We've seen the last-gen version of the card sell for less, but this is a new low for the "new generation" 256GB model, which brings the sequential reads more in line with the higher-tier Samsung Pro Plus. Also at B&H and Samsung.
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Lexar Professional 1066x (1TB) microSD card for $70 at Amazon ($19 off): It's not a formal pick in our guide, but the Lexar Professional 1066x is a perfectly serviceable card for most storage needs that's worth considering when it's on sale. This is a new low for the 1TB variant.
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Samsung Pro Plus (1TB) microSD card for $90 at Amazon ($30 off): If you want a 1TB card and don't mind paying for better performance, the Pro Plus is the top overall recommendation in our microSD card buying guide. It tested faster than the Lexar card above across our benchmarks, with a particular edge in random speeds. That means it should play a bit nicer in a portable gaming PC or a device like the Raspberry Pi, where it'd more frequently have to access smaller bits of data in random locations. This is a new low for the 1TB model, which Samsung released earlier this year. Also at Samsung and B&H.
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SanDisk Ultra (1.5TB) microSD card for $89 at Amazon ($21 off): The Ultra is slower than the cards we recommend in our buying guide, particularly when it comes to write speeds, so you won't want to stress it too hard with large file transfers. But if you don't really care about raw performance and want a huge chunk of space for as little cash as possible, it should be fine enough. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the 1.5TB model's lowest-ever price. Also at SanDisk and B&H.
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Crucial P310 (1TB) M.2 2230 SSD for $70 at Amazon ($102 off): The P310 is a small-size SSD you can slot into compact devices like the Steam Deck or Microsoft's Surface notebooks. It uses cheaper QLC memory, not the faster and more durable TLC, but other reviews suggest that it still performs well for what it is. This is a new low for the 1TB model. The 2TB version is down to its best price yet at $144 as well. Also at B&H.
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WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox (1TB) for $99 at Amazon ($59 off): It's aggravating, but the only way to fully increase the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card. Only two of those currently exist, but the C50 is one, and this discount drops the 1TB model to a new low. It's normally sold for about $40 more in recent months. Is this still expensive compared to many SSDs with the same capacity? Sure. But any extra savings should be welcome. A 512GB model is a couple bucks above its all-time low at $67 as well. Also at B&H.
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Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S (2TB) for $200 at Amazon ($160 off): Seagate makes the other official storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X/S. This discount isn't the best we've ever seen, and it's been live for most of the month, but it's still roughly $30 below the 2TB model's typical street price. There's little performance difference between this and the C50, so which is best merely comes down to how much space you need and whatever one costs less. Also at Best Buy.
Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.