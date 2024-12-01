The best Cyber Monday SSD deals for 2024: Save on storage gear from Samsung, WD, Crucial and others

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We're rounding the corner on Cyber Monday, but a number of SSDs, portable drives, microSD cards and other storage devices we recommend are still available at lower prices than usual. To help you separate the junk from the discounts worth your time, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday storage deals we could find below.

Before you dig in, note that storage prices have generally trended upwards over the past year, so many of the deals we highlight below aren't quite all-time lows. That said, all of them are at least lower than they've been in several months.

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Samsung Pro Plus.

Samsung Pro Plus (1TB) microSD card for $90 at Amazon ($30 off) : If you want a 1TB card and don't mind paying for better performance, the Pro Plus is the top overall recommendation in our microSD card buying guide. It tested faster than the Lexar card above across our benchmarks, with a particular edge in random speeds. That means it should play a bit nicer in a portable gaming PC or a device like the Raspberry Pi, where it'd more frequently have to access smaller bits of data in random locations. This is a new low for the 1TB model, which Samsung released earlier this year. Also at Samsung and B&H.

SanDisk Ultra (1.5TB) microSD card for $89 at Amazon ($21 off): The Ultra is slower than the cards we recommend in our buying guide, particularly when it comes to write speeds, so you won't want to stress it too hard with large file transfers. But if you don't really care about raw performance and want a huge chunk of space for as little cash as possible, it should be fine enough. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the 1.5TB model's lowest-ever price. Also at SanDisk and B&H.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.