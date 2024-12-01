The best Cyber Monday SSD deals for 2024: Save on storage gear from Samsung, WD, Crucial and others

Several microSD cards and portable drives are still heavily discounted as well.

By Jeff Dunn
The best Cyber Monday SSD deals for 2024 Engadget

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We're rounding the corner on Cyber Monday, but a number of SSDs, portable drives, microSD cards and other storage devices we recommend are still available at lower prices than usual. To help you separate the junk from the discounts worth your time, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday storage deals we could find below.

Before you dig in, note that storage prices have generally trended upwards over the past year, so many of the deals we highlight below aren't quite all-time lows. That said, all of them are at least lower than they've been in several months. 

The Samsung Pro Plus.Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Samsung Pro Plus.

  • Samsung Pro Plus (1TB) microSD card for $90 at Amazon ($30 off): If you want a 1TB card and don't mind paying for better performance, the Pro Plus is the top overall recommendation in our microSD card buying guide. It tested faster than the Lexar card above across our benchmarks, with a particular edge in random speeds. That means it should play a bit nicer in a portable gaming PC or a device like the Raspberry Pi, where it'd more frequently have to access smaller bits of data in random locations. This is a new low for the 1TB model, which Samsung released earlier this year. Also at Samsung and B&H.

  • SanDisk Ultra (1.5TB) microSD card for $89 at Amazon ($21 off): The Ultra is slower than the cards we recommend in our buying guide, particularly when it comes to write speeds, so you won't want to stress it too hard with large file transfers. But if you don't really care about raw performance and want a huge chunk of space for as little cash as possible, it should be fine enough. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the 1.5TB model's lowest-ever price. Also at SanDisk and B&H.

  • Crucial P310 (1TB) M.2 2230 SSD for $70 at Amazon ($102 off): The P310 is a small-size SSD you can slot into compact devices like the Steam Deck or Microsoft's Surface notebooks. It uses cheaper QLC memory, not the faster and more durable TLC, but other reviews suggest that it still performs well for what it is. This is a new low for the 1TB model. The 2TB version is down to its best price yet at $144 as well. Also at B&H.

  • WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox (1TB) for $99 at Amazon ($59 off): It's aggravating, but the only way to fully increase the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card. Only two of those currently exist, but the C50 is one, and this discount drops the 1TB model to a new low. It's normally sold for about $40 more in recent months. Is this still expensive compared to many SSDs with the same capacity? Sure. But any extra savings should be welcome. A 512GB model is a couple bucks above its all-time low at $67 as well. Also at B&H.

  • Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S (2TB) for $200 at Amazon ($160 off): Seagate makes the other official storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X/S. This discount isn't the best we've ever seen, and it's been live for most of the month, but it's still roughly $30 below the 2TB model's typical street price. There's little performance difference between this and the C50, so which is best merely comes down to how much space you need and whatever one costs less. Also at Best Buy.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

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