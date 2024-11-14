The best Lego Black Friday deals include up to 40 percent off Star Wars, Super Mario sets

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We’re big Lego fans here at Engadget, so it’s not difficult for us to understand why the building block sets are some of the first items to sell out during the holiday shopping season. Kids and adults alike seek out Lego sets all year round, and they make particularly good gifts. Whether you know your recipient loves Star Wars or Super Mario, or they don’t have a fan-favorite franchise and just love building stuff, there are Lego sets out there that all kinds of people will love. And no, they don’t all cost hundreds of dollars — some, like seasonal advent calendars, come in at $50 or less. If you’ve got a Lego lover on your holiday shopping list (or if that person is you), these are the best Black Friday Lego deals for 2024 that we found.

The highlights for Black Friday include a couple of Lego advent calendars: one for Disney fans and another that's more general for all kids. Lego makes a bunch of other advent calendars in addition to these, and we expect to see more of them go on sale in the coming days. There's also the beautiful Insect Collection, which when completed, includes three life-size, posable models of a butterfly, Hercules beetle and Chinese mantis. Even as someone who detests bun appreciate the elegance of this set and how striking they'd look sitting on a shelf.

Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter sets have been discounted as well. This Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace Diorama set has brick models of Anakin Skywalker’s podracer and his rival Sebulba’s one as well, and this discount is a new low. This King Boo's Haunted Mansion set is on sale for the first time since launch, and in addition to the brick mansion that opens out for better play, it includes King Boo, Yellow Baby Yoshi, Dry Bones and Boo figurines. Finally, this Expecto Patronum set lets you build two different figures from the series, Harry Potter’s stag patronus or Professor Remus Lupin’s wolf patronus, with the same bricks.

We'll be updating this post through the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period, so check back for the latest offers.

Black Friday Lego deals

