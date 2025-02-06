The best Presidents' Day streaming deals include one year of Peacock Premium for only $30

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're eager to binge-watch shows like Poker Face, revisit classics like The Office or catch the upcoming SNL 50th anniversary special, Peacock is the place for all of that. Presidents' Day streaming deals have made it a bit more affordable to stream Peacock content right now: through February 18, you can snag one year of Peacock Premium for only $30. To recap, we saw the same subscription drop to $20 during the holiday shopping season last year, and this is the best discount since then. Just use the code WINTERSAVINGS at checkout if you don't see the deal price immediately.

It's important to note that, despite the name, this isn't the actual premium tier. It includes ads, which could be a dealbreaker for some. However, there's plenty to watch on this platform for those okay with the occasional long and harrowing commercial about random pharmaceuticals. Peacock, after all, easily made our list of the best streaming services.

Peacock Peacock Premium (One Year) $30 $80 This is a discount of more than 60 percent. See at Peacock

The platform is home to all kinds of original content, from Rian Johnson's Poker Face to that surprisingly fun Twisted Metal adaptation. It's also the only place to watch the dearly-departed AI-centric sci-fi romp Mrs. Davis. During its early years, Peacock invested heavily in scripted comedy and a lot of that stuff is still on the platform. This includes shows like Rutherford Falls, Bust Down and MacGruber.

More recently, the streamer has found success with shows like Ted, Hysteria! and Laid. It also has all kinds of reality TV shows, if that's your bag, as NBC owns Bravo.

If this deal interests you, get on it quick. The aforementioned coupon code stops working on February 18. Also, this deal is only for new subscribers. As for more Presidents' Day streaming deals, you can save on Apple Music, NBA League Pass and more. These are some of the best Presidents' Day streaming deals we found this year.

Apple Music for $3 for six months ($63 off): New subscribers can get one of the best deals we've seen on Apple Music, period. The iPhone maker has discounted the Individual plan to only $3 total for six months of access — that's a far cry from the typical $11-per-month cost. Apple Music is one of our top picks for the best music streaming services available now. Just note: Offer for eligible new subscribers redeeming on eligible devices. Auto-renews at $10.99/mo after offer period until cancelled. Offer not available if you are eligible for a 3-months free Apple Music offer. Terms apply.

NBA League Pass for $77 for one year (30 percent off): This gift subscription gives your recipient (or you) access to NBA League Pass for one year, with live and on-demand game coverage, including all out-of-market games, and 24/7 access to NBA TV.

Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle with ads for $17/month: This bundle is offered all year round, but it's particularly compelling now with the new season of Max's The White Lotus Season 3 premiering on February 16. Max may not technically be under the Disney mega-umbrella, but you get full, ad-supported access to its content here along with Disney+ and Hulu. You'll save 43 percent with this bundle, as opposed to paying for all three services individually.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.