The best Prime Day camera deals on Sony, Canon, DJI and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Pick up Canon's EOS R100 with a lens for $362 and the DJI Action 3 for $200.

Amazon's October Prime Day 2024 is a great time to shop for holiday gifts for that photographer on your gift list, or pull the trigger on a camera or accessory you've been lusting after. There are some particularly good offers this year from many of the major brands including Sony, Canon, DJI, GoPro and Fujifilm.

Many models are priced well under $500 and some premium models, including Canon's EOS R5, the GoPro Hero 12 and Sony ZV-1F, have significant discounts. We've rounded them up here and if you're unsure about a model, you can see the recommendations in our 2024 camera guide.

Prime Day camera deals: Engadget's top picks

GoPro Hero 12 Black for $299 ($50 off)

Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm lens for $389 at Walmart ($216 off

Fujifilm GFX50S body for $2,999 ($1,000 off)

DJI Osmo Mobile SE gimbal for $69 ($20 off)

Sony ZV-1F compact vlogging camera for $398 ($102 off)

Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless vlog camera w/16-50mm lens for $698 ($102 off)

Panasonic G95 mirrorless camera w/12-60mm lens for $650 ($350 off)

Nikon Z8 full-frame mirrorless camera body for $3,497 ($503 off)

OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm f/4 lens for $1,300 ($300 off)

Prime Day compact and action camera deals

Prime Day mirrorless camera deals

Drones and gimbals

DJI Osmo Mobile SE gimbal for $69 ($20 off): This gimbal keeps your smartphone video as smooth as can be with DJI's ActiveTrack 6.0, and includes a magnetic snapping mechanism so you can install your mobile device in seconds.

DJI Avata for $519 ($110 off): DJI's original first-person cinewhoop-style drone offers 4K 60p stabilized video and a built-in propeller guard so it's safe around people.

DJI Air 3 Combo (RC 2) for $1,239 ($310 off): While its cameras aren't pro level, the DJI Air 3 offers the Mavic 3 Pro's bells and whistles for half the price. Top features include obstacle detection all around, focus tracking, 4K 120p video and more.

Camera accessories

K&F Concept camera sling bag for $34 ($6 off): If you need to travel light this bag can carry a surprising amount of gear while offering excellent protection and features like a side safety buckle.

Amazon Basics 60-inch lightweight tripod with bag for $18 ($8 off): This lightweight tripod weighs just 2.7 pounds and has adjustable leg heights and rubber feet. Though small, it can handle any camera and lens combo weighing up to 6.6 pounds.

Lexar Silver Pro SDXC UHS-II 128GB (2 pack) memory card for $60 ($12 off): This V60 card has enough speed for 4K 60p video capture and can unload files to your computer and a stellar 280 MB/s.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC memory card for $21 ($5 off): A good compromise between speed and value, it offers speeds up to 150 MB/s for drones, consoles and other devices.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.