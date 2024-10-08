Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day camera deals on Sony, Canon, DJI and more
Pick up Canon's EOS R100 with a lens for $362 and the DJI Action 3 for $200.
Amazon's October Prime Day 2024 is a great time to shop for holiday gifts for that photographer on your gift list, or pull the trigger on a camera or accessory you've been lusting after. There are some particularly good offers this year from many of the major brands including Sony, Canon, DJI, GoPro and Fujifilm.
Many models are priced well under $500 and some premium models, including Canon's EOS R5, the GoPro Hero 12 and Sony ZV-1F, have significant discounts. We've rounded them up here and if you're unsure about a model, you can see the recommendations in our 2024 camera guide.
Prime Day camera deals: Engadget's top picks
GoPro Hero 12 Black for $299 ($50 off)
Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm lens for $389 at Walmart ($216 off
Fujifilm GFX50S body for $2,999 ($1,000 off)
DJI Osmo Mobile SE gimbal for $69 ($20 off)
Sony ZV-1F compact vlogging camera for $398 ($102 off)
Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless vlog camera w/16-50mm lens for $698 ($102 off)
Panasonic G95 mirrorless camera w/12-60mm lens for $650 ($350 off)
Nikon Z8 full-frame mirrorless camera body for $3,497 ($503 off)
OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm f/4 lens for $1,300 ($300 off)
Prime Day compact and action camera deals
GoPro Hero 12 Black for $299 ($50 off): GoPro's Hero 12 isn't the company's latest action camera, but it offers a big improvement over the previous model and offers features like 5.3K 10-bit video at 60fps, industry-leading stability and native vertical video.
DJI Action 3 Outdoor Combo for $199 ($90 off): The Action 3 is a solid option to GoPro's Hero lineup, with features like a magnetic quick-release mount, dual screens and 4K 120p resolution.
Sony ZV-1F compact vlogging camera for $398 ($102 off): Sony's famous creator compact camera is a big step-up over a smartphone thanks to the 1-inch sensor and high-quality optics. It also offers vlogging features like a flip-out screen, one-touch bokeh and background defocus.
Prime Day mirrorless camera deals
Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm lens for $389 at Walmart ($216 off): Canon's EOS R100 is the only modern mirrorless camera you can get with a kit lens for under $500. It comes with a 24-megagpixel APS-C sensor that delivers great picture quality with Canon's pleasing skin tones.
Panasonic G95 mirrorless camera w/12-60mm lens for $650 ($350 off): The G95 came out in 2019 but it was years ahead of its time with video-friendly features like a flip-out display, 5-axis in-body stabilization and 4K 30p video, all in a lightweight 1.2-pound body.
Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless vlog camera w/16-50mm lens for $698 ($102 off): With the ZV-E10 II arriving earlier this year, you can pick up the original with a lens for a song. It offers sharp 4K video at up to 30 fps and vlogging features like product showcase and background defocus.
Canon EOS R7 mirrorless camera body for $1,274 ($225 off): The R7 offers very fast shooting speeds up to 30 fps using the electronic shutter, high-resolution images that complement skin tones, excellent autofocus and sharp 4K video.
OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm f/4 lens for $1,300 ($300 off): For those who need a compact camera that can function as a tourist, wildlife or even sports camera for both video or stills, the OM-5 fits the bill.
Panasonic G9 II mirrorless camera body for $1,710 ($190 off): This is Panasonic's first Micro Four Thirds camera with phase-detect autofocus and is now the company’s best vlogging camera in that sensor category for the price.
Panasonic S5 II mirrorless camera body for $1,800 ($200 off): The S5 II was Panasonic's first full-frame mirrorless camera with phase-detect autofocus. It also offers solid vlogging features like 5-axis stabilization, 10-bit log capture up to 6K and more.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II for $1,999 ($500 off): The 24-megapixel EOS R6 Mark II is an awesome hybrid camera with fast 40fps shooting speeds and 4K 60p video.
OM System OM-1 Mark II mirrorless camera body for $2,000 ($400 off): The OM-1 Mark II only came out this year, so $400 off is an outstanding deal. It offers shooting speeds up to 50fps, 4K 60p video, 8.5 stop in-body stabilization and more.
Sony A7 IV body for $2,298 ($102 off): Though it was released over two years ago, the 33-megapixel Sony A7 IV still has one of the best combinations of image quality, performance and video powers.
Fujifilm GFX50S body for $2,999 ($1,000 off): Though over seven years old, Fujifilm's GFX50S is the cheapest way to get a medium-format camera, especially with this sale. For less than half the original price, you get a lightweight large sensor camera with 50.1-megapixels of resolution.
Canon EOS R5 body for $2,999 ($900 off): Canon's R5 is near an all-time low price, giving you 8K video and 20fps shooting speeds at a substantial savings over the original.
Nikon Z8 full-frame mirrorless camera body for $3,497 ($503 off): I said that the Nikon Z8 was a phenomenal camera for the price at $4,000 so at this price it's nearly a no-brainer. With a stacked 45-megapixel sensor it can shoot RAW photos at 20fps and capture 8K RAW video.
Sony A7R V full-frame mirrorless camera body for $3,498 ($402 off): With a 61-megapixel sensor, the A7R V shoots sharp and beautiful images at a very respectable speed, while offering up to 8K 10-bit video.
Drones and gimbals
DJI Osmo Mobile SE gimbal for $69 ($20 off): This gimbal keeps your smartphone video as smooth as can be with DJI's ActiveTrack 6.0, and includes a magnetic snapping mechanism so you can install your mobile device in seconds.
DJI Avata for $519 ($110 off): DJI's original first-person cinewhoop-style drone offers 4K 60p stabilized video and a built-in propeller guard so it's safe around people.
DJI Air 3 Combo (RC 2) for $1,239 ($310 off): While its cameras aren't pro level, the DJI Air 3 offers the Mavic 3 Pro's bells and whistles for half the price. Top features include obstacle detection all around, focus tracking, 4K 120p video and more.
Camera accessories
K&F Concept camera sling bag for $34 ($6 off): If you need to travel light this bag can carry a surprising amount of gear while offering excellent protection and features like a side safety buckle.
Amazon Basics 60-inch lightweight tripod with bag for $18 ($8 off): This lightweight tripod weighs just 2.7 pounds and has adjustable leg heights and rubber feet. Though small, it can handle any camera and lens combo weighing up to 6.6 pounds.
Lexar Silver Pro SDXC UHS-II 128GB (2 pack) memory card for $60 ($12 off): This V60 card has enough speed for 4K 60p video capture and can unload files to your computer and a stellar 280 MB/s.
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC memory card for $21 ($5 off): A good compromise between speed and value, it offers speeds up to 150 MB/s for drones, consoles and other devices.
