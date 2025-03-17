The Blink Mini 2 security camera is still discounted to $20 for the Amazon Spring Sale

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Now that the Amazon Spring Sale is here, we're on the lookout for the best tech deals to grab from it. In typical Amazon fashion, Blink security cameras have been discounted for the shopping event. The Blink Mini 2 is available for $20, which is half off its regular price and the best discount we've seen. You can pick up two of the wired security cameras for $38, which represents a 46 percent discount.

We reckon the Blink Mini 2 is the best budget security camera around. You can adjust the webcam-style camera to a variety of angles. It's weather-resistant, so you can place it outside if you have a special power adapter. The camera picks up decent (but not great) images, particularly those captured in the infrared nighttime view. It also has a built-in LED spotlight.

Blink Blink Mini 2 Security Camera The Blink Mini 2 is our pick for the best budget security camera. It's back down to a record low price as part of a broader sale on Blink gear. See at Amazon

Since Blink is an Amazon company, of course the Mini 2 ties into the Alexa ecosystem. You'll just need to have a Blink account before you can actually use it. As you might expect, you'll be able to view images captured by the Mini 2 via the Alexa app on an Echo Show, Fire Tablet or Fire TV but, curiously, not iOS or Android. To see the captures on your phone or tablet, you'll instead need to use the Blink app. You'll get some extra features — such as cloud storage and people and pet detection — if you sign up for the Blink Subscription ($3 per month for one camera, $10 per month for any number).

Elsewhere in the sale, a five-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 cameras is half off at $200. This is our recommendation for the best security camera for Alexa users. Having five of them should be enough for many folks to keep an eye on everything that's going on around their property.