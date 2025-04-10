The Blink Video Doorbell is on sale for a record low price of $30

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Amazon is running a sale on its Blink home security devices. Among the items that have seen a price drop is the Blink Video Doorbell , which is available for a record low of $30. That's half what you might otherwise pay for it.

The doorbell allows you to answer your door using your phone. You can see who rang your doorbell via a 1080p video stream (there's an infrared night vision mode) and chat to them using the two-way audio feature. You can also receive alerts when the Video Doorbell detects motion.

Blink Blink Video Doorbell Several Blink products are half off in an Amazon sale, including the latest Blink Video Doorbell. See at Amazon

The Video Doorbell can operate wirelessly on two AA batteries (it comes with a pair). Alternatively, you can hook up the device to existing wiring and it can trigger your existing in-home chime when the button is pressed.

Wiring the Video Doorbell or pairing it with a Sync Module (which is sold separately) will allow you to use Alexa to answer your door or bring up a live view of what the camera sees. Other features include privacy settings and custom alerts. However, a paid Blink subscription is needed to save and share video clips on the cloud after a free 30-day trial.

The Blink sale also includes a discount on the Mini 2 camera, which is similarly half off. It can be yours for $20. The camera can operate as a plug-in chime for a connected Blink Video Doorbell. It's also our pick for the best budget security camera . Meanwhile, a bundle with the Outdoor 4 cam (our top pick for the best security camera for Alexa users), Video Doorbell and Mini 2 is $100 , which is also half off.

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