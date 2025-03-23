The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer is down to $260 during the Amazon Spring Sale

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Breville makes some of our favorite kitchen tech, and now thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, you can get a top pick air fryer for much less than usual. The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer is currently on sale for $260, which is $90 off its usual price. That's the lowest price we've seen on this air fryer toaster oven this year, a version of which has been a top pick of ours for a long time.

Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer combines convection baking and air frying into a single, compact appliance. It features Element iQ system technology, which intelligently adjusts heat distribution to ensure precise and even cooking. Whether you're roasting a chicken, crisping up fries or baking cookies, this oven is designed to handle it all. The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer has 11 cooking functions, including toast, bake, roast, broil, air fry, and pizza, making it a versatile tool for any kitchen. While throwing down close to $300 might seem steep, you have to consider how flexible this oven is, plus how good of a deal you can get right now.

Breville Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer $260 $349.95 Save $70 on this versatile air fryer toaster oven thanks to this Amazon Spring Sale deal. See at Amazon

Air fryers have become convenient alternatives to ovens thanks to the speed at which you can cook with them. The Breville Smart Air Fryer is no different; its super convection technology speeds up cooking times while delivering that golden, crispy finish we all love. The LCD display and easy-to-use dials make navigating the settings simple, while the spacious interior can fit a 13-inch pizza or six slices of toast at once — handy when you have a big family or crowd to feed.

If you want even more features and are prepared to part with a little more cash, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is also on sale for $320, down from its usual $400. In our roundup of the best air fryers, we consider it the best air fryer toaster oven thanks to its extra cooking presets, a larger capacity and dehydration capabilities, making it an even better choice for those who frequently cook in bulk.