The Dyson Airwrap is $110 off for Black Friday

There are lots of early Black Friday deals beyond phones, tablets, smartwatches and laptops. Another item worth considering as a gift for yourself or a loved one is the Dyson Airwrap, a popular hair styling tool. The device has dropped to $490 at QVC. That's $110 off the list price. If you're interested, you'll need to act fairly quickly, as this deal is only available for a single day.

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the Dyson Airwrap. It dropped to $480 for Black Friday last year. But this is still a good deal for those looking for a different way to style their hair.

Instead of employing a high level of heat to help you dry and shape your hair, this device has an air flow system (as the name suggests). As such, the Airwrap could be healthier for your hair in the long run compared with using a blow dryer, straightener or curling iron.

More specifically, the Airwrap harnesses the Coanda effect, which is an aerodynamic phenomenon related to the flow of air around a curved surface. Air follows the barrel or the surface of an attachment. As such, it can wrap, dry and style your hair all at the same time. It's designed to give hairstrands maximum alignment, so it should help minimize flyaways.

Features include three airflow speeds, a trio of heat settings and a cold shot function that switches off the heat and delivers a gust of cool air to help set your hair. The Airwrap comes with a host of accessories as well. Better yet, this deal is part of a bundle that includes a comb and a travel bag.

