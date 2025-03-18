The Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan is 36 percent off during the Amazon Spring Sale

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If you've ever seen Dyson's Hot+Cool Jet Focus in a store and wished the ultra-sleek appliance was more affordable, today's your lucky day. Amazon has the product, which usually costs $470, on sale for $300. That's nearly a record low.

As its name suggests, the Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus can heat your room in the winter and cool it off in the summer. Its fan mode includes Air Multiplier tech, which creates a smooth and uninterrupted airstream thanks to its lack of traditional fan blades. When you need some warmth, its ceramic plates heat up quickly.

Dyson Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus $299.99 $469.99 Get Dyson's futuristic appliance for only $20 off its record low. See at Amazon

The appliance has two modes: focused and diffused. Focused mode warms or cools one person, while diffused mode heats your entire room or provides a gentle breeze during the summer. It oscillates at a 70-degree angle. Dyson's fan has a sleep timer with a shutoff range between 15 minutes and nine hours, and you can store its curved and magnetized remote control inside the appliance to help prevent it from being lost.

The lowest we've ever seen this product's price drop is $280, so being able to snag it for $300 in the middle of March, when we're nowhere near Black Friday or Prime Day, is about as good a deal as you can hope for. If you're on the market for other Dyson gear, a few more devices are included in the Amazon Spring Sale, including the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum on discount for $330.