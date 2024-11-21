The Ember Smart Mug 2 is up to 39 percent off for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has record-low prices on the Ember Smart Mug 2. The accessory heats your beverage to a set temperature (and keeps it there until you’re done), ensuring your coffee, tea or hot chocolate is just right. In this sale, you can get the 10-oz. model, which usually retails for $130, for as little as $75.49. The larger 14-oz. Smart Mug 2 (typically $150) is on sale for as low as $91.49.

The second-generation Ember mug is one of our favorite gifts for moms and teachers. The self-heating mug lets you set a preferred temperature in the iOS or Android app. It will then remember that the next time you fire it up, keeping your beverage at your ideal temp without any extra fuss. You can also add presets for different kinds of drinks. It can keep drinks anywhere from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on your preference.

The Smart Mug 2 has an auto-sleep feature that senses when it’s empty and stops heating. So, you shouldn’t have to worry about coffee residue burning to a crisp in the bottom after you’ve finished. (Ew.) The mug is IPX7-rated, meaning it’s submersible in up to a meter of water. However, it’s a hand-wash-only product, so don’t make the mistake of plopping it in the dishwasher by force of habit.

The Ember mug lasts an estimated 80 minutes on a full charge. It also includes a charging coaster that can keep it heating all day. If you want to use it on the go, Ember sells an optional sliding lid.

The Black Friday sale prices vary by color. For example, the white variant is the cheapest in both sizes, followed by black ($79.49 for 10 oz., $96 for 14 oz.). Meanwhile, the popular copper model costs $110 and $127.49, respectively.

