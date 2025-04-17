The Google TV Streamer 4K is on sale for a record-low price

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Sure, it's getting warmer outside but, if you ask me, there's no reason that should get in the way of watching TV. With that in mind, we're very excited to see that our favorite all-in-one streaming device is now on sale.

Right now, you can get the Google TV Streamer 4K for $79, down from $100 — a 21 percent discount. This deal is the lowest price we've seen since the device went on sale in October of last year. The low price is (unsurprisingly) available on Amazon, but is also the same if you purchase it directly from Google.

Google Google TV Streamer 4K Pick it up for 21 percent off. See at Amazon

We gave the Google TV streamer 4K an 87 in our review thanks to features like its great interface that keeps everything organized and clear, even across different streaming sources. It also has a simple, easy-to-use remote and switches between content very quickly. However, it does require an HDMI cord (which is not included) and doesn't work with Wi-Fi 6 or 6E.

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