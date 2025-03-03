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Apple's iPad mini 7 (A17 Pro) from 2024 is currently on sale for $399, a record low for this compact iPad. It's perfect for those who find a full-sized iPad too large for their needs, but make no mistake this tablet can punch above its weight.

The iPad mini 7 runs on the same Apple A17 Pro chip found in iPhone 15 Pro series devices. It's not the most powerful chipset available, but it's enough for daily tasks, light gaming, reading and streaming content. Apple claims that the iPad mini 7's battery can last 10 hours, but our tests revealed that the number was usually closer to eight, depending on the apps you're running.

Apple Apple iPad Mini 7 (A17 Pro) The iPad mini 7 is back on sale for $100 off. It's the lowest we've seen it thus far. See at Amazon

If you have an Apple Pencil Pro (sold separately), this iPad mini supports it. You can quickly start writing notes with the tap of a button, which calls up a blank document. It's the perfect tool for artists or those who prefer a tablet stylus.

Despite the absence of features like Face ID or refresh rates above 60Hz, the iPad mini 7 is a convenient yet powerful device you can bring anywhere. That's why it's on our best iPads list.

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