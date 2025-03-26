The Kindle Colorsoft is 20 percent off during the Amazon Spring Sale

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Believe it or not, the Amazon Spring Sale has a few decent Kindle deals to consider despite the shopping event not being tech-focused. Case in point: the Kindle Colorsoft is on sale for $225 right now, which is 20 percent off and an all-time-low price.

If you read a lot of comics, manga and the like, the Colorsoft is the only color ereader option in Amazon's Kindle lineup. The company led the e-reader space for 17 years before releasing a model that could display color, and it was a missing link of sorts in the Kindle family.

The end result? The colors do really pop. This is a great choice for those who primarily read full-color materials like comics and graphic novels. There's a pinch-to-zoom feature to get closer to details and an auto-adjusting front light. Just like most modern Kindles, the pages turn fast and the lag is minimal. It's also waterproof, for reading poolside or in the bathtub.

This model doesn't include lock screen ads by default, which is nice. The primary downside here is the cost. It's hard to recommend any e-reader for $280, even if it displays color. This is a premium product, however, so it's easy to recommend it at $225.