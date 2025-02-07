The Kindle Colorsoft is back on sale for $50 off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here's another chance to get a discount on Amazon's first ereader with a color display. The Kindle Colorsoft has dropped back down to $230. That's $50, or 18 percent, off. The deal brings the Kindle Colorsoft back down to a record low price.

We saw the Kindle Colorsoft hit $230 for the first time in January . However, that discount was only available to Prime subscribers. There's no such restriction this time around, as you don't need a membership to take advantage of this deal.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB) $229.99 $279.99 Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft, the company's first ereader with a color screen, is $50 off at $230. It also comes with three months of free access to Kindle Unlimited. See at Amazon

There's one additional perk here: the Colorsoft comes with three free months of access to Kindle Unlimited. As such, you'll have access to more than 4 million ebooks during that time. After the free access period is over, your Kindle Unlimited access will automatically renew. The service costs $12 per month, so be sure to cancel before your three-month freebie expires if you don't want to pay for it.

A number of early Kindle Colorsofts, including our initial review unit, developed a yellow bar across the bottom. However, Amazon said it was resolving the issue, and it offered refunds and replacements to those affected. Although we haven't encountered the problem on our replacement, we have removed the score from our review until we've tested the ereader for a longer period of time and made sure the issue doesn't re-occur.

That said, we appreciate the quick load times and page turns of the Kindle Colorsoft. The auto-adjusting front light is a plus, while it was very welcome to see that, by default, this model does not have ads on the lock screen. A pinch-to-zoom feature is also handy, especially when it comes to reading graphic novels.

The ereader has 32GB of built-in storage and it supports Audible audiobooks. It should run for up to weight weeks on a single charge. You can recharge the battery wirelessly or via USB-C.

The big selling point is, of course, the color screen. The Colorsoft has a seven-inch display with a 300 pixel-per-inch (ppi) density for black-and-white material and 150 ppi for color content.

Last but not least, the ereader has an IPX8 rating, meaning it can withstand immersion in up to two meters of freshwater for up to 60 minutes and 0.25 meters of seawater for three minutes, per Amazon. As such, you won't have to worry too much about getting the Colorsoft wet when you take it to the pool or beach.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.