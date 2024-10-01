The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials bundle drops to its lowest price of the year ahead of Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The weather is, unfortunately, getting colder and that means it's about time to cozy up on your couch with a blanket and some good reading material. If you're an e-reader lover or have finally run out of bookshelf space then you might want to look at the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials bundle. The bundle is on sale for $203, down from $256 ahead of October Prime Day. The 21 percent discount gives you cheaper access to a 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, fabric cover and wireless charging dock.

The Kindle Paperweight Signature Edition launched in 2021 and we called it "The best e-reader. Period." While other e-readers have come into the picture, it's still a great option — especially for Prime members. We gave it a 97 in our review thanks to features like a larger, more responsive screen and smaller bezels. The combination of the two gives this device an extra lux feel compared to alternatives. This edition also includes 17 individual LEDs, up from the five in its predecessor. The lights let you adjust the warm hue, similar to Apple's Night Shift.

It also has some logistical benefits like USB-C charging and wireless charging — with the e-reader lasting up to ten weeks on just one charge. The addition of the fabric case and wireless charging dock make it easy to keep your Kindle juiced up and damage free for only $13 more than buying the Paperwhite Signature Edition on its own.

