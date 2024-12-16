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The 2024 version of the Beats Pill is currently down to a record-low price of $100 from $150. This is part of a larger Beats promotion, which includes other Beats Pill models, Beats Solo 4 headphones and Beats Fit Pro true wireless earbuds.

The 2024 Beats Pill has a maximum speaker output of 100 watts, which is enough for outdoor listening. To help with the bass levels, the woofer can now displace 90 percent more air volume to deliver a fuller bass compared to the previous model. Beats doesn't ignore the higher frequencies either, as the Pill has great highs and mids without much distortion even at higher volumes.

Beats Beats Pill (2024 Version) The latest Beats Pill is $50 off right now. It's also part of a larger Beats sale on Amazon. See at Amazon

The 2024 Beats Pill has an IP67 rating against water and dust, making it suitable for outdoor use. The battery lasts a maximum of 24 hours, depending on how loud you're playing your music. To prevent you from accidentally dropping it, the speaker comes with a removable lanyard.

The Beats Pill can be paired with another unit to produce a stereo effect, separating the left and right channels out to separate Pills. Besides Stereo mode, there's Amplify mode, which plays the same audio through both speakers at the same volume.

Also, we listed the Beats Pill as one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers. It's even capable of playing lossless audio through a USB-C connection.

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