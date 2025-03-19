The Nest Learning Thermostat is back on sale for $240 in the Amazon Spring Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $240 right now, as part of the Amazon Spring Sale. That's close to a record low price for the 4th-gen device that was released just last year. This deal is available for multiple colorways, including silver, gold and black.

This is a modern thermostat, so that means AI. The device offers suggestions on how to lower energy usage and can automatically adjust settings in the home based on factors like ambient temperature and daily schedules.

It ships with a wireless temperature sensor for accurate measurements. This sensor can run for three years before needing a new battery. This model can accommodate six of these sensors, for large properties, but that requires some additional purchases. A three-pack of the sensors typically costs $100.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is more customizable than its predecessors, with the ability to select from several smartwatch-style faces. It's also much larger than previous models and includes Soli radar sensors to determine how close a person is. The display will adjust accordingly, with an increased font size when standing far away and vice versa.

The installation is fairly simple, but will still require some light wiring. The only real bad thing to say about this thermostat is that $280 is a whole lot of money. That concern is mostly alleviated by today's sale.