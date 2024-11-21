The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon only rolled out the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite last month, but it’s already discounted for Black Friday. The new ereader — which has faster page turns, a bigger and better screen and longer battery life — is marked down to $130 ($30 off). That’s its first discount on one of our picks for best ereader since launch.

The sixth-generation Paperwhite has a seven-inch screen, noticeably bigger than the 6.8-inch one on its predecessor. Amazon also boosted the display’s contrast thanks to its oxide thin-film transistor display tech, which should help reduce eyestrain. It still has a warm light that you can tune to match your room’s lighting. The front light in the new model gets 25 percent brighter at its maximum level than the fifth-gen model.

The new Paperwhite has 25 percent faster page turns than its predecessors, which Engadget’s Amy Skorheim found makes a marked difference in the reading experience. (The review was for the more expensive Signature Edition, but it has identical page turns.) At 7.8mm thick, this is the thinnest Paperwhite to date.

The ereader still has IPX8 water resistance, and the device uses a new rubberized texture that makes it easier to grip. Amazon estimates its battery will last up to 12 weeks per charge. It ships with a USB-C cable (but no power brick).

You can also save on the new standard Kindle on sale for $85 (from $110). Although that model skips out on the warm light and has a smaller screen, it gives you a lighter and more compact ereader on the cheap.

