The newest iPad mini is 20 percent off and back down to its best price to date

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The recently-released seventh-gen Apple iPad mini is on sale for 20 percent off via Amazon, which represents a record low price. You can scoop up a 128GB model for just $399, though every storage variation is on sale. The 256GB model is available for $499 and the 512GB version costs $699. All colorways are on sale, but the deals don't apply to the 5G cellular models. If Amazon isn't your bag, these prices are also live at Best Buy and Target.

This particular model made our list of the best iPads, and for one obvious reason. It's the only compact tablet that Apple makes. It's small, but powerful enough for everyday computing tasks. The design recalls the iPad Air, with squared-off edges and thin bezels. There's a Touch ID sensor in the power button, decent stereo speakers, a useful camera system and a USB-C port. It's a regular iPad, just smaller.

We appreciated this release in our official review, saying it was everything we wanted in a small tablet. It offers support for the Apple Pencil Pro and includes the powerful A17 Pro chip. This chip allows for Apple Intelligence integration, though your mileage may vary on that one.

The Liquid Retina display is crisp, but it maxes out at 60Hz. Apple typically reserves its most advanced screen technologies for the iPad Pro. We also found in our testing that the tablet didn't quite stack up to Apple's advertised battery life of 10 hours. We typically got around eight hours before the iPad required a charge.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.