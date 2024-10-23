The Ninja Creami is up to $40 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The beloved 7-in-1 Ninja Creami ice cream maker is $40 off right now directly from the compan y with the coupon code “CREAMI40.” This brings the price down to $160, which is close to a record low.

This isn’t your average ice cream maker, as we detailed in our Ninja Creami review . The design is based on machines found in restaurants, allowing for uniquely high-end frozen treats. This technology wasn’t available to consumers until the last few years, as the machine was under a strict patent. Once that patent expired, Ninja took a look at the design and a sensation was born.

It doesn’t work in the same way as rival machines. The Creami uses a drill-like mechanism that blends everything together. Just freeze a base liquid for 24 hours and let the drill work its magic. The end result resembles soft serve ice cream. Of course, this machine can also be used to make sorbets, yogurt and plant-based alternatives. We love the Creami and it easily made our list of the best kitchen appliances .

Of course, no ice cream machine is perfect, except for maybe whatever technology resides in a Mister Softee truck. The Ninja Creami can get pretty loud during use, though the drill only takes a few minutes to do its thing. Also, the finished product melts quickly. It is, after all, soft serve. You’ll have to pull a President Biden and slurp it down ASAP or pop it in the freezer.

The aforementioned deal is for the standard 7-in-1 Ninja Creami. The extra-large 11-in-1 model is also on sale for $200 , with the coupon code “CREAMI30.” This is a record-low price for this version. In addition to ice cream, it can also make Italian ice and other frozen treats.

