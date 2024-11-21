The Oura Ring Gen 3 drops to a record low on Amazon for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Smart rings are having a moment, and now you can get one of the most popular models at a deep discount. The Oura Ring Gen 3 is on sale for as low as $249, depending on the style you decide to pick up. You’ll get the lowest price on the black and silver finishes, while the brushed titanium and stealth materials are on sale for $279, down from the usual of $349. The premium gold and rose gold rings are down to $349 instead of the usual $449.

The company did just release the Oura Ring Gen 4, so this deal won't give you the most cutting edge developments in sensors and design. But for someone who wants a less intrusive approach to a wearable, the Gen 3 still has a lot to offer.

Our review by Daniel Cooper pointed out that the Oura Ring offers impressively accurate readings even though all its sensors are packed into a much smaller form factor than a smartwatch. While he felt the design of the ring is a little bulky, in practice it was easy to forget that he had it on.

Keep in mind that unless you're upgrading from another Oura product, you'll want to buy the size guide to make sure your new ring fits correctly. When you do buy a sizing kit for the Gen 3, you'll get $10 towards the purchase of the actual wearable.

