The PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is on sale for $350
That’s a record low for the headset, even without the free game.
Here’s some good news for those who haven’t pulled the trigger on Sony’s latest VR headset. The PlayStation VR2 is on sale for $350 as part of a Black Friday deal, and it’s a bundle that includes the . This is a record low price for the headset, and that’s without a game that normally costs $60. In other words, this is one heck of a great deal.
We enjoyed this headset and . The OLED displays are excellent, so the graphics are on point. The headset’s fit is comfortable and it includes built-in haptics for increased immersion. Haptics for your head? That’s a pretty novel concept.
The headset also includes eye tracking technology and ships with two dedicated controllers, one for each hand. The company’s Sense controllers are eerily similar to Meta Quest controllers, with a large tracking ring, analog sticks, face buttons, triggers and grip buttons.
As for Horizon Call of the Mountain, it’s a new entry in the beloved Horizon franchise, only in VR. There’s a whole lot of climbing, as indicated by the title, but also a refined bow and arrow mechanic that feels just right in virtual space.
We hesitated to recommend this headset to everyone at its original price of $550, but it’s a no-brainer at $350. This deal is , if Amazon isn’t your bag. So what’s the catch? There’s only one. This isn’t a standalone headset. It requires a PS5 to work, though Sony did recently release .
