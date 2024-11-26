The PS5 Access controller is on sale in a Black Friday PlayStation deal

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There are a bunch of Black Friday deals on PlayStation products , but here's one that was perhaps a little unexpected. The PS5 Access controller has dropped to $59 , which is a record low price. It's slightly over a third off the list price of $90.

Sony created this controller to make the PlayStation 5 more accessible to a wider group of players. It released the Access controller last December.

PlayStation Sony's accessibility controller is on sale for Black Friday. The Access controller has dropped to $59. See at Amazon

The Access controller comes with 19 button caps and three stick caps to help players find a configuration that works best for them. A button cap that takes up two sockets might be a better fit for someone compared with the standard one, for instance. There are 23 swappable tags for the button caps to help players identify which input they've mapped to each button. In addition, there are four 3.5mm aux ports, into which players can plug external buttons, switches and other accessories.

It's possible to create as many as 30 profiles with different button and stick settings. Buttons can be disabled to avoid accidental presses too. Meanwhile, there's the option to pair up to two Access controllers and a standard DualSense together as one virtual controller. That way, as many as three people could control the same character, meaning that loved ones and caregivers can offer some direct assistance to those playing the games.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.