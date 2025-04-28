The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is $90 off

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is back on sale, this time for the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. This particular deal is for the 40mm model and only for the green colorway, but you can always swap out the strap if that's not quite your style. This variant is 30 percent or $90 off the usual price of $300. In other words, it can be yours for $210 .

Perhaps a cream strap is more of a match for your look. In that case, you can save on a version of the Galaxy Watch 7 with that too as it has dropped to $240 . For the same price, you can get a 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 in green (which has a slightly larger, 1.5-inch screen). That also marks a discount of $90.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has dropped to its lowest price since Black Friday. See at Amazon

Samsung hasn't rocked the boat much with the last few iterations of the Galaxy Watch, but it's largely a case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" — even if we do have some reservations about the latest generation of the wearable. We gave the Galaxy Watch 7 a score of 85 in our review . The always-on display's impact on battery life is our main bugbear, while running a finger along the bezel for navigation feels clunky.

That said, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers reliable activity tracking (with automatic logging for walks) and it delivers speedy performance. We appreciate that it looks more like a traditional watch than much of the competition too. While the Google Pixel Watch 3 is our pick for the best smartwatch for Android users , there's still a lot to like about the Galaxy Watch 7 — especially at this price.

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