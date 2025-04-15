The second-gen Kindle Scribe is back on sale for a record-low price

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Amazon's Kindle Scribe is a solid ereader and writing tablet that's handy for things like scrawling on ebooks and taking notes. The device is back on sale for a record-low price. It'll currently run you $325, which is $75 or 19 percent off.

This deal is for the second-generation model, which Amazon released last year. Our main qualm about the Kindle Scribe 2 was its high price of $400, which has been mitigated by this sale.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB) Amazon's latest writing tablet is back on sale for its lowest price to date. You can snap up the Kindle Scribe for $325. See at Amazon

We gave the Kindle Scribe 2 a score of 86 in our review and it's our pick for the best e-reader E Ink tablet . We appreciated, among other things, the slick design as well as the smooth reading and writing experience it offers.

The Scribe provides a low-latency writing experience with no real perceptible delay between making a mark on the screen with the companion pen and it showing up on the display. There are multiple brush types to choose from, such as a marker, pencil and fountain pen. You can create multiple notebooks and add pages or change the templates as you see fit.

You have a decent-sized canvas on which to make your notes and scrawls as the Scribe has a 10.2-inch display. Obviously, it hooks into Amazon's Kindle ebook ecosystem, though you can borrow digital tomes from libraries and access them here. Moreover, you can listen to Audible audiobooks via Bluetooth.

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