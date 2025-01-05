The second-gen Kindle Scribe is on sale for the first time

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If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your Kindle Scribe, now wouldn't be a bad time — Amazon is running its first sale on the new model, which has only been out for a month. Normally $450, the 2024 Kindle Scribe is 19 percent off, bringing the 64GB model down to $365. With the latest generation, Amazon tweaked the appearance of the tablet and added some AI features, along with some new note-taking options.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe (64GB) Amazon's new Kindle Scribe lets you write directly on books. See at Amazon

The second-gen Kindle Scribe has white bezels around the screen and either a green (Metallic Jade) or gray (Tungsten) border, in contrast to the previous model's thick black border. The discount applies to both colors and, for the gray version, all storage options (16GB, 32GB and 64GB). When we tried out the new Kindle Scribe , we liked the new design and found the reading and writing experiences to be smooth.

The new Kindle Scribe uses AI to help you clean up and summarize your notes, with the Summarize and Refine tools — and you can apply these to individual pages or the entire Notebook. These features worked out pretty well for us. In her review, Engadget's Deputy Editor of Reviews Cherlynn Low found the Scribe was able to "make sense of a disorganized plan" she'd written out by properly putting list items in sequential order, and she saw "largely accurate results" when it summarized her notes. "Any mistake the system made felt reasonable, since I have horrible handwriting," she wrote.

There's also now a better way to write directly on ebooks. With the 2024 Kindle Scribe, Amazon introduced Active Canvas — a little box that will pop up when you put your pen to whatever you're reading. The box can be resized and won't disappear when you leave the page. You'll also soon be able to write in collapsible margins, a feature expected to arrive early this year. One of our biggest gripes about the new Kindle Scribe was the relatively high cost, so if it appeals to you, don't miss your chance to get it at a discount.

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