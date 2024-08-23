The Sonos Labor Day sale discounts speakers and bundles by up to 20 percent

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sonos is holding a massive Labor Day sale that starts today, with discounts on speakers and bundles by up to 20 percent. The most notable deal is for the Era 100 smart speaker, which is on sale for $200 instead of $250.

The Era 100 made our list of the best smart speakers, and for good reason. This is a speaker designed, first and foremost, for audio quality. It includes two tweeters, where most smart speakers have one, and an extra-large woofer. The end result? The Era 100 offers impressive bass, huge volume and great high-end clarity.

It’s also, of course, a smart speaker. The built-in microphones help to optimize the output based on where the speaker has been placed. It works with many smart assistants for voice control, including Alexa or the company’s proprietary assistant. It doesn’t work with Google Assistant, which could be a dealbreaker for some.

There’s a USB-C line-in and Bluetooth for multi-speaker setups. As a matter of fact, you can hodgepodge a decent surround sound home theater system by pairing two of these together with a soundbar.

This is a sitewide sale, so the Era 100 is far from the only available deal. The Move 2 portable speaker has been discounted to $360 from $450 and the Beam 2 soundbar is on sale for $400 instead of $500. The company's impressive Ace headphones have also been discounted to $400 from $450.

The sale even applies to bundles, for those looking for a complete setup. A combo featuring both the Era 100 and the Move 2 is available for $578, which is a savings of $120.

