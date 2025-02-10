We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple currently has four different Apple Pencil models, and if you aren't sure which one to get, try reading this guide first. But if the USB-C Apple Pencil seems like the best option for your needs, it's now back on sale for $69 from its list price of $79. That's only $4 more expensive than the lowest price we've seen it listed for.

The USB-C Apple Pencil is currently the most affordable Apple Pencil that you can use with all current-generation iPads, like the M2 iPad Air, M4 iPad Pro, 10th gen iPad and 6th gen iPad mini. It also works with some older devices, like the 3rd to 6th gen 12.9-inch iPad Pros, 1st to 4th gen iPad Pros and 4th and 5th gen iPad Airs. Whew, what a mouthful.

Apple USB-C Apple Pencil The USB-C Apple Pencil is back on sale for $69. It's only a couple of dollars more than its record-low price. See at Amazon

It's a standard stylus and has low-latency input, perfect for artists who prefer drawing using an iPad. Unlike the Apple Pencil Pro, it doesn't have pressure sensitivity or wireless charging capabilities, though you can also connect the pen to the iPad using a cable. However, it does support the hover feature if you own an M2-powered iPad.