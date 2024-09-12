These Anker earbuds we love are cheaper than they were during Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Are you looking for a pair of earbuds that will let you enjoy music on your commute without costing so much you have to cut out your daily iced coffee? Well, Anker's Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds are 40 percent off right now, dropping to $48, down from $80. This deal brings the earbuds to a record-low price — by $1, but, hey, we'll take it.

We named Anker's Soundcore Space A40 as our choice for best budget wireless earbuds in 2024 for quite a few reasons. For starters, the earbuds offer the quality and features — including active noise cancellation — that you typically need to spend way more money to get. They offer wireless charging, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and the ability to connect to two devices at once. The battery lasts about 10 hours on its own and 50 hours with the case. You can also get about four hours of juice after just ten minutes of charge.

The sound quality isn't going to be the same level as what you'd get from Bose or Sony, with a slight dulling of finer details. However, the Soundcore Space A40 earbuds do offer custom EQ tools through the Soundcore app, so you can tweak it a bit. Overall, between offering ANC and pretty good comfort, these earbuds are a steal at this price.

