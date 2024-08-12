This Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station is cheaper than ever right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

This Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station is on sale for $88 , which is a discount of 20 percent. That’s actually a record low price for the popular charging apparatus. It’s also been built primarily to suit Apple devices.

The big hook here is the “3-in-1” from the name. The Anker MagSafe can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods. That’s just about everything a modern Apple fan could need, aside from a gigantic harness to accommodate the Vision Pro .

This particular charger made our list of the best Apple Watch accessories , and with good reason. It’s a MagSafe device, so it offers Qi2 wireless charging. This means that devices juice up by just laying on the charging station. It also means that it circumvents the recent switch to USB-C with iPhones. As long as you have an iPhone 12 or above, you’re good to go.

It works with every Apple Watch model, though you need a wireless charging case for AirPods. The AirPods Pro earbuds ship with one but standard AirPods do not. Other than that caveat, this is a solid device. We enjoyed the high-speed 15W charging and the nifty folding design, which makes it easy to pack.

