This Anker 5K power bank for iPhones is cheaper than ever

Modern life dictates that the longer you have a smartphone, the crappier the battery gets. That’s where power banks come in. One of Anker’s leading 5K models for iPhones has dropped to its lowest price ever . The power bank is just $18, down from $26.

This is a well-regarded product. As a matter of fact, a variant of this model made our list of the best power banks . It’s portable and doesn’t even beef up the iPhone too much when attached. It offers 12W fast charging and provides 20 hours of additional smartphone use. That’s a whole lot of doomscrolling, or even joyscrolling.

It folds up and can easily fit into a pocket or bag when not in use. The power bank also includes the company’s ActiveShield safety system that continuously monitors the temperature to avoid overheating.

While advertised as being for iPhones, the power bank is also great for iPads and even some retro iPods. That leads us to the main downside of this device. It uses a Lightning connector, so it won’t work with newer iPhones or iPads with USB-C ports. However, iPhones had a Lighting connector all the way up to the iPhone 14. Statistically, you’re probably reading this on one of those iPhones right now. If that’s true, this is a great power bank for the money.

