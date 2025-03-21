This Anker magnetic power bank is on sale for a record-low price for the Amazon Spring Sale

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The Anker 321 MagGo power bank has been discounted to $20 for Prime members as part of the Amazon Spring Sale. This is a record low price and represents a discount of 23 percent. A whole bunch of colorways are on sale here, including white, black, pink, green and purple.

Anker products are all over our list of the best power banks and portable chargers, so this device is in good company. The 321 MagGo is, as the name suggests, a magnetic power bank that snaps onto the back of smartphones. It works with cases, so long as the case is magnetic. Inside, there's a 5,000mAh battery that provides up to 19 hours of additional use for modern iPhones.

It's equipped with heat sensors that continuously monitor temperatures to avoid accidental damage and it can juice up a phone while it's being charged itself. This power bank is also on the smaller side, so it easily fits into pockets, bags and purses.

The only downside is that this is only for Prime members. However, the Anker Nano 3-in-1 portable charger is on sale for everyone. This non-magnetic charger includes a large 10,000mAh battery and is currently $35. Even some of Anker's latest power banks and chargers that it debuted at CES have discounts as part of the Spring Sale as well.