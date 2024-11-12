This budget Roomba robot vacuum is nearly half off ahead of Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The blackest of Fridays is nearly upon us and companies have already begun rolling out the deals to separate consumers from their bank accounts. Here’s one for a well-regarded and budget-friendly robovac. The iRobot Roomba Essential Vac is on sale for just $140 , which is a discount of 44 percent. The regular price is $250.

The Essential Vac features a similar design to the iRobot Roomba 694, which topped our list of the best budget robot vacuums . This one includes a three-stage cleaning system that works on both carpet and hard floors. It features the same smart navigation system as other iRoomba vacuums, so it’ll avoid stairs and work its way around items of furniture.

Despite being a budget-friendly robovac, there are some modern flourishes. The vacuum will automatically return to the charging station when the battery runs low, which is always nice. It also integrates with the Roomba app for setting cleaning schedules and for building a custom map of the home.

The battery life sits at around two hours, which is a decent metric for the price. That should be more than enough time to thoroughly clean a medium-sized home. The major caveat here is that this is a budget robovac, so it doesn’t mop and it doesn’t ship with a large debris canister. Still, the price is right for those curious about eliminating sweeping from that to-do list.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.