This Disney+ and Hulu deal ends soon: Get four months of access for only $12

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You have to be patient if you want to take advantage of the best streaming deals because they don't come around as often as discounts on laptops and smartphones. One of the best deals as of late comes from Disney: new and returning subscribers can get four months of the Disney+ Hulu Duo Basic bundle for only $12. But this deal ends March 30, so you'll have to grab it now if you've been interested in subscribing for less.

You'll pay $3 per month for four months, and that represents a 72-percent discount off the standard $11-per-month price. For the whole period, you'll save a total of $32. Just keep in mind that the Duo Basic plan includes advertisements on both Disney+ and Hulu content.

At a time when it feels like every streaming service, audio and video, is pushing their subscription costs ever-higher, it's a treat to get any amount of entertainment access for a discount. That's why we're big fans of the Disney+ Hulu Duo plans; even at the normal rate, it unites two of our favorite standalone content libraries in a single package that's a solid deal at its normal rates.

Snagging the basic tier for an even lower cost feels like a no-brainer, especially if you're invested in any facet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if you're counting the days until the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or if you just like to hum along with Encanto in the background while you work.

Keep in mind that the ad-free Duo Premium plan isn't covered in this promotion, nor is the option that also bundles ESPN into the package. Access to Duo Premium will still run you $20 a month, while the Trio bundles begin at $17 a month.

Check out our coverage of the best streaming deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.