This Dyson cordless vacuum and mop is more than $150 off for the Amazon Spring Sale

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Say goodbye to ground-in dirt and stains and save money while you do it with the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner. This cordless cleaner is currently on sale for $798 for the Amazon Spring Sale, which is $152 off its usual price tag of $950. This is one of the best deals we've seen on this machine in the last year.

Combining powerful suction with advanced wet-cleaning capabilities, the V15s Detect Submarine is a versatile cleaning machine for both carpets and hard floors. Armed with eight Dyson accessories, including the Submarine wet roller head, fluffy optic cleaner and Digital Motorbar head, it provides edge-to-edge cleaning and is ideal for those seeking vacuuming and mopping functionality in a single device.

Dyson Dyson V15s Detect Submarine​ Wet Dry Vacuum $798 $950 The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is one of our favorite cordless vacuum cleaners. See at Amazon

Boasting whole-machine HEPA filtration, intelligent adaptive suction based on floor type, LCD screen and a 60 minute run-time, the V15s Detect Submarine is capable of comprehensive cleaning throughout the home. With the Submarine cleaner head attached, it can cover an area of 1,000 square feet using the built-in 300ml water tank, picking up liquids and debris while washing surfaces with clean water.

The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is a top pick in our best cordless vacuums guide, where we praised its versatility and convenience. While the popularity of robot vacuums continues to grow, busy households with kids and pets in the mix can benefit from a versatile yet manual solution. Thanks to its lightweight and cordless design, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine makes it easy to clean up messes and spillages on the spot, and is great for tackling tight corners, staircases and underneath furniture.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends on March 31; there's no telling if this deal will stick around after that, so now's the time to grab it if you've had your eye on it.