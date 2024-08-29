This Labor Day sale discounts Apple's MagSafe charging pad to just $29

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Labor Day discounts are coming in hot. Here’s one for Apple’s fantastic MagSafe charging pad. It’s usually $39, but this Amazon sale brings it down to $29. That’s a savings of 26 percent and close to a record low price.

If you haven’t tried a charging pad before, you are in for a treat. There’s a reason this thing made our list of the best iPhone accessories. All you do is plug it in and then plop the device right on top of it. It’ll juice up, thanks to the magic of inductive charging.

Apple’s MagSafe charging pad will work with just about any Apple handset past the iPhone 8, though the internal magnetic locking mechanism only works with the iPhone 12 and later. All this means is it’ll be a bit more finicky to place older handsets. Also, the charging pad isn’t tethered to phones. It powers up the charging cases that ship with most AirPods earbuds.

We loved the powerful internal magnets, which makes phone placement a breeze. The only real downside is that the cable that runs from the pad to a power outlet is on the shorter side, so it may require some furniture rearrangement or the use of an extension cord.

The original $39 asking price was also a sticking point, given that off-brand products are much cheaper. That’s changed with this sale. Why get a third-party charging pad for $25 when you can get the real deal for $29?

