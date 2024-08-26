This Lego Labor Day sale discounts Star Wars and Mario sets by 25 percent

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There are also deals for kits based on Harry Potter, Marvel and Minecraft.

It’s almost Labor Day so the sales have started to trickle in. Here’s a cool one. A whole bunch of Lego sets are on sale for 25 percent off from, uh, Barnes & Noble. That may not make sense on paper, but we assure you that these discounts are very real.

It’s tough to pick the “best” deal here, but the fantastic Death Star Trench Run kit is on sale for $52 instead of $70. This is a diorama of Luke Skywalker’s famous journey toward blowing up the Death Star, so it includes a detailed section of the murderous satellite, his X-wing, two TIE fighters and, of course, Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter. All told, it includes 665 pieces.

A set based on Boba Fett’s throne room, pulled from the end credits sequence of the season two finale of The Mandalorian, is available for $75 instead of $100. This one features side characters like Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna and more.

There are also plenty of Mario sets here, including the Super Mario Adventures Starter Kit. This set comes with a battery-powered Mario with LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and stomach to display “over 100 different instant reactions.” The iconic plumber also has a built-in speaker that emits sounds and music from the games. Other related sets include a gigantic Conkdor from Super Mario 3D World and a Luigi-centric kit.

However, the sale isn’t just for Mario and Star Wars. There’s a nifty Lego recreation of the Atari 2600 console, a rabbit ranch from Minecraft and the Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.

