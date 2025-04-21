This Roomba robot vacuum and mop is 46 percent off right now

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The Roomba Y0140 robot vacuum and mop combo unit is on sale for $149 via Amazon. This represents a discount of 46 percent, as it typically costs $250. It's also a record-low price for this particular model.

It's rare we see robots that can vacuum and mop at this price point. The Y0140 is actually a combo version of the vacuum-only Q0120, which topped our list of the best robot vacuums on a budget. We loved the iconic design and the surprisingly-robust suction power.

The robovac also integrates with iRobot's fantastic app, which is a big selling point. It's easy to use and puts most pertinent controls directly on the front page. The app can be used to schedule cleaning sessions, create maps of the home and more.

The battery life here is decent, as this robot will run for around two hours before automatically returning to the charging base. Of course, this particular model also includes a mop. There's a pump to control water flow that keeps the mopping pad moist during cleaning. This washable pad is good for around 30 uses.

The only downside here? This is an entry-level model, so there's no standalone debris container or anything like that.

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